Clemson baseball claims ACC Tournament Title

Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C. Sunday May 28th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)(Jaylynn Nash | Jaylynn Nash)
By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson secured it’s 16th consecutive win Sunday as it beat Miami in the ACC Tournament Championship in Durham, N.C.

The title marks their 11th conference tournament title in program history.

Clemson took the lead right out of the gate with the power-hitting fans have come to expect from the Tigers.

Miami silenced those bats for four innings and claimed the lead with five runs in three innings to go up 5-3 on the Tigers.

That all changed in the bottom of the seventh though when the Clemson bats found their spark.

A lead off walk primed the basepath for a busy inning. Caden Grice put a single in play to put two on for Billy Amick. The designated hitter nearly gave the Tigers the lead with a double off the wall in left but settled for the first of many runs batted in to come.

Tigers followed it up with a three-run home run from Riley Beltram. The Michigan transfer belted just his third home run as a Tiger to give Clemson the 7-5 lead and they would never look back. Putting together an eight-run, six hit seventh inning to extend their lead to 11-5.

