Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police are looking for two people accused of taking over $10,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty on Woodruff Road.

Officers say this all happened on May 24 just after 7 p.m.

There is no vehicle description, but the female suspect has a tattoo on her right shin and the male has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department, the non-emergency number is 864-271-5333.

