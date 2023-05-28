Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT

The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.(FOX Carolina)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The husband of Brittany Lawson, who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Greenville and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Lawson was walking her dog on the sidewalk along Augusta Street in Greenville when she was hit and killed after a stolen SUV ran off the road on May 29, 2021.

Brittany Lawson died in May of 2021 after being hit by an SUV while walking her dog along...
Brittany Lawson died in May of 2021 after being hit by an SUV while walking her dog along Augusta Street.(Scott Lawson)

In 2022, Veronica Tharp pleaded guilty to Reckless Homicide, leaving the scene of an accident with death, and first-degree burglary. She was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

After the incident, city leaders and SCDOT began working on safety measures on Augusta Street, a state-owned road. Neighbors said this stretch of roadway had been particularly dangerous for several years.

Lawyers for Scott Lawson, Brittany’s husband, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday against the city of Greenville and SCDOT.

According to the lawsuit, Brittany Lawson “would not have suffered and died but for the Defendants City and SCDOT’s gross negligence in failing to maintain the sidewalk and adjacent roadway”.

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial.

FOX Carolina has reached out to both the city of Greenville and SCDOT for comment.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Jimmy "Randy" Grant
Upstate school board trustee dies while walking across road to check mailbox
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
ATV Theft
Upstate teenager dies following ATV crash in Anderson Co.
Shooting investigation on Laurens Road.
One injured following shooting in Greenville

Latest News

File photo
GUIDE: Things to know for Memorial Day weekend in Myrtle Beach
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Fatal crash generic
One dead after crash in Greenville Co.
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting after one person shot