Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The husband of Brittany Lawson, who was killed in a hit-and-run in 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Greenville and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

Lawson was walking her dog on the sidewalk along Augusta Street in Greenville when she was hit and killed after a stolen SUV ran off the road on May 29, 2021.

Brittany Lawson died in May of 2021 after being hit by an SUV while walking her dog along Augusta Street. (Scott Lawson)

In 2022, Veronica Tharp pleaded guilty to Reckless Homicide, leaving the scene of an accident with death, and first-degree burglary. She was sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison.

After the incident, city leaders and SCDOT began working on safety measures on Augusta Street, a state-owned road. Neighbors said this stretch of roadway had been particularly dangerous for several years.

Lawyers for Scott Lawson, Brittany’s husband, filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday against the city of Greenville and SCDOT.

According to the lawsuit, Brittany Lawson “would not have suffered and died but for the Defendants City and SCDOT’s gross negligence in failing to maintain the sidewalk and adjacent roadway”.

The lawsuit is requesting a jury trial.

FOX Carolina has reached out to both the city of Greenville and SCDOT for comment.

