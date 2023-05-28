Motorcyclist dies following Greenville Co. crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is now dead after a crash on Friday.

Troopers say a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2019 Volvo sedan were travelling south on i-85, near the 52 MM.

Troopers say the motorcycle struck the Volvo from behind.

Officials say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he died on Saturday.

Stay with us as we work to learn more details.

