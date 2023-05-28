Motorcyclist dies following Greenville Co. crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is now dead after a crash on Friday.

Troopers say a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2019 Volvo sedan were travelling south on i-85, near the 52 MM.

Troopers say the motorcycle struck the Volvo from behind.

Officials say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he died on Saturday.

