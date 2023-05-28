North Greenville baseball opens DII baseball championship Sunday
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University is set to open the first round of the NCAA Division II College baseball championship on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.
The Crusaders earned the No. 2 seed in the eight-team field. They will face No. 7 Augustana out of South Dakota.
NGU is the defending National Champion after claiming its first title last year with a 5-3 victory over Point Loma Nazarene University. They are coming off a sweep of Belmont Abbey in the Super Regional, which NGU hosted in Tigerville.
DII College Baseball Championship Bracket
No. 1 Millersville
No. 2 North Greenville
No. 3 Angelo St.
No. 4 Rollins
No. 5 Cal St. San Bernardino
No. 6 Southern New Hampshire
No. 7 Augustana (SD)
No. 8 UIndy
