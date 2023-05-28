North Greenville baseball opens DII baseball championship Sunday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University is set to open the first round of the NCAA Division II College baseball championship on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The Crusaders earned the No. 2 seed in the eight-team field. They will face No. 7 Augustana out of South Dakota.

@NGUBaseball will take on Augustana on Sunday at 6 PM on the first round of the @NCAADII Baseball Championship. pic.twitter.com/p5D4LNoNNN — North Greenville University Athletics (@Crusader_Sports) May 28, 2023

NGU is the defending National Champion after claiming its first title last year with a 5-3 victory over Point Loma Nazarene University. They are coming off a sweep of Belmont Abbey in the Super Regional, which NGU hosted in Tigerville.

DII College Baseball Championship Bracket

No. 1 Millersville

No. 2 North Greenville

No. 3 Angelo St.

No. 4 Rollins

No. 5 Cal St. San Bernardino

No. 6 Southern New Hampshire

No. 7 Augustana (SD)

No. 8 UIndy

The final 8 teams headed to Cary for the DII College World Series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Voyl7M2fHO — College Baseball Hub (@CollegeBSBHub) May 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.