North Greenville baseball opens DII baseball championship Sunday

NGU punches ticket to College World Series
NGU punches ticket to College World Series(WHNS)
By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville University is set to open the first round of the NCAA Division II College baseball championship on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C.

The Crusaders earned the No. 2 seed in the eight-team field. They will face No. 7 Augustana out of South Dakota.

NGU is the defending National Champion after claiming its first title last year with a 5-3 victory over Point Loma Nazarene University. They are coming off a sweep of Belmont Abbey in the Super Regional, which NGU hosted in Tigerville.

DII College Baseball Championship Bracket

No. 1 Millersville

No. 2 North Greenville

No. 3 Angelo St.

No. 4 Rollins

No. 5 Cal St. San Bernardino

No. 6 Southern New Hampshire

No. 7 Augustana (SD)

No. 8 UIndy

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Jimmy "Randy" Grant
Upstate school board trustee dies while walking across road to check mailbox
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
ATV Theft
Upstate teenager dies following ATV crash in Anderson Co.
Shooting investigation on Laurens Road.
One injured following shooting in Greenville

Latest News

Campbell wins Big South conference championship
USC Upstate falls to No. 1 Campbell in Big South Baseball Championship
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C.Saturday May 27th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson advances to ACC Championship
Clemson Tigers softball, NCAA Super Regional - Norman, Oklahoma
Clemson falls to Oklahoma in Super Regional
NGU punches ticket to College World Series
North Greenville is headed back to the College World Series