One dead after crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after a two-car crash near Furman University on Saturday Night.

Troopers say the crash happened at Old White Horse Rd near Keeler Mill Road just before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers say two cars, a Jeep and a Toyota, collided while driving opposite ways down Old White Horse Road.

The driver of the Toyota died on scene, and the three people in the Jeep were all taken to the hospital.

