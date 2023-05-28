Drier and warmer for Memorial Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Isolated showers linger Sunday night with much nicer weather on the way for Memorial Day.

First Alert Headlines

Isolated showers with fog Sunday night

Partly cloudy and warmer for Memorial Day

Gradually warming into June

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

A few spotty showers are possible as we head into Sunday night but the heaviest of the rain is out of here. However, still be on alert for flooded roadways from the rain that has already fallen, especially near area rivers and creeks. With the saturated ground, fog likely builds in across the area heading into Monday morning. It’s also cool with morning lows in the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Patchy fog and cool (Fox Carolina)

Memorial Day is the nicest day of the long weekend which is good news for all the outdoor ceremonies honoring the day. We trend warmer with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. We see a mix of sunny and clouds with just a small chance for an isolated shower or two. The drier weather gives us a chance to get outside as the weekend wraps up!

Partly cloudy and warmer (Fox Carolina)

For the last few days of May heading into June, temperatures gradually climb. Tuesday and Wednesday highs are still a touch below normal, topping out in the mid 70s. The first day of June takes to near normal with highs in the low 80s in the Upstate to the mid 70s in the mountains. There is a small chance for isolated showers each day, but overall its a quite week with partly cloudy skies each day.

Gradually warming with partly cloudy skies (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.