1 dead after car crashes along highway 81 on Memorial Day

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after one person died following a crash on May 29, 2023.

Troopers said the crash happened around noon along Highway 81.

According to troopers, the victim was traveling north on Highway 81 when they went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and crossed the center of the roadway. They then went off the right side of the road again, overturned, and hit several trees.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

