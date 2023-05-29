Deputies explain possible source for ‘explosion’ sound in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office explained the possible reason for explosion sounds heard Sunday night.

Officials believe the sound came from a significant amount of Tannerite being shot in the Prosperity area.

Tannerite is a legal exploding target made up of a chemical compound, when shot by a higher power rifle will explode, according to deputies.

“Due to the weight of the Tannerite and the land that has numerous gullies, valleys, rivers, streams, and a low cloud cover with high humidity, the sound will carry for quite a distance,” said deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said they believe the source was a legal compound that does not fall within the parameters of the current county noise ordinance, therefore, there was no criminal violation.

