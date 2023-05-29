LIVE: SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating following a shooting that involved an officer on Memorial Day.

Officials on scene said an officer with the Landrum Police Department were responding to an incident at the Bon Aire Apartments when they requested help from the Spartanburg County Sherriff’s Office shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to officials, the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is on scene.

Stay tuned for further information.

MORE NEWS: Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.
Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting after one person shot

Latest News

Upstate golf tournament to honor veterans
Upstate golf tournament to honor veterans
American Heritage Girls Troop prepare for Memorial Day
Greenville PD looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
SLED investigating officer-involved deadly shooting