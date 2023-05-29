LIVE: SLED investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg Co.

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating following a shooting that involved an officer on Memorial Day.

Officials on scene said an officer with the Landrum Police Department were responding to an incident at the Bon Aire Apartments when they requested help from the Spartanburg County Sherriff’s Office shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to officials, the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is on scene.

Stay tuned for further information.

