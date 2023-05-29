NC mom charged after child left home in middle of night

Shavonne Mendoza
Shavonne Mendoza(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ELLENBORO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a mother was arrested after her child left their home early Sunday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Middle Street in reference to a missing six-year-old who was last known to be at her home around 9 p.m.

Deputies said they began to search the area with the assistance of the Sandy Mush Fire Department and the Rutherford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Around 3 a.m., deputies found the child approximately two miles from her home where she had walked in the rain to her grandfather’s home.

During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said it was determined that the mother had made some false statements and admitted that she was under the influence of alcohol.

As a result, the mother, 31-year-old Shavonne Mendoza, was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and was being held with no bond at the time of her arrest.

Rutherford County Department of Social Services was notified and responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

