NCAA announces Regional host sites

Clemson baseball claims ACC Tournament Championship
Clemson baseball claims ACC Tournament Championship
By Beth Hoole
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The NCAA announced 16 Regional host sites for the upcoming NCAA college baseball tournament.

Both Clemson and South Carolina will host NCAA Regionals this weekend.

The committee released the 16 host sites Sunday night in no particular order. Seedings and the remainder of the field will be announced Monday, May 29 at noon.

The 16 sites are: Auburn, LSU, Virginia, Clemson, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina

