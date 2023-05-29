No. 4 Clemson, No. 15 South Carolina to host NCAA Regional games

Baseball
Baseball(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson and South Carolina have locked up home field advantage in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers will host an NCAA Regional after being selected as one of the 16 host sites for the 2023 post-season. Clemson was selected as the No. 4 national seed and will host games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The NCAA Regional games will be played on Friday, June 2 through Monday, June 5.

The Tigers 43-17 are in the Clemson Regional and are set to face Lipscomb in game this weekend, if they win, they will host the Super Regional and play the winner of the Auburn regional.

The Clemson Regional is also made up of: Charlotte and Tennessee.

The winner of the Clemson Regional will advance to a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional against the winner of the Auburn Regional between June 9-11. The College World Series will be played in Omaha, Neb., June 16-26.

This marks Clemson’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019.

The Tigers have had a remarkable turnaround under first-year head coach Erik Bakich. The team was barely above .500 and 2-8 in the ACC on April 6. They went on to finish the regular season on an 18-2 run.

Other SC teams will also play in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 15 South Carolina will face Central Connecticut State in game one at Founders Park. The Columbia Regional is made up of: South Carolina, Central Connecticut State, NC State and Campbell.

If the Gamecocks win, they will advance to the Gainesville Regional and play the winner.

Coastal Carolina will host the Conway Regional which is made up of: Coastal Carolina, Rider, UNCW and Duke University.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.
Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting after one person shot

Latest News

NCAA Baseball
NCAA announces Regional host sites
Clemson during the 2023 ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C. Sunday May 28th, 2023 (Photo...
Clemson baseball claims ACC Tournament Title
NGU punches ticket to College World Series
North Greenville baseball opens DII baseball championship Sunday
Campbell wins Big South conference championship
USC Upstate falls to No. 1 Campbell in Big South Baseball Championship