‘Our church family is devastated:’4 churches vandalized in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two suspects appeared in bond court after four churches were vandalized on Friday morning.

Officials said the four churches vandalized were Cedar Grove Baptist Church, New Prospect Baptist Church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.

The suspects Sierra Lynn Smith and Jesse James Hawkins were both charged with the following:

Three counts of burglary second degree

Four counts of malicious injury to a place of worship

One count petit larceny

One count arson/attempt to burn.

At the bond hearing, church members expressed how they felt about what occurred to their churches.

“Our church family is devastated to come in and find fellowship building windows were busted, the church windows were pried open, historical church documents that cannot be replaced they are gone and we cannot replace this. Mount Pleasant is the oldest church in Laurens County,” said Melissa Crenshaw a Mount Pleasant church member.

Crenshaw said Pastor Joshua Harris’s office and the sanctuary were vandalized, and the safe and doors were busted.

“The most devastating part, because you can replace things, was the fact that an upside down cross was left for us to find,” Crenshaw

“It’s a tragedy we all have to go through this,” said Hoyt Dorn of Reedy Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church.

Smith is currently being held at the Laurens County Detention Center on a $77,125 surety bond.

Sierra Smith (Laurens County Sheriff's Office)

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.