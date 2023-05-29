Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to Russia issuing arrest warrant for him

Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is responding after Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, Russia’s Investigative Committee moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest Monday.

Graham released the following response on Monday morning:

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor.

To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory.

Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague.”

Lindsey Graham via Twitter

MORE NEWS: Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.
Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT
Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting after one person shot

Latest News

Shavonne Mendoza
NC mom charged after child left home in middle of night
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham
Rules of sharing the road with bikes safely
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Landrum
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Landrum