Sen. Lindsey Graham responds to Russia issuing arrest warrant for him

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is responding after Russia’s Interior Ministry issued an arrest warrant for his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

According to the Associated Press, Russia’s Investigative Committee moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest Monday.

Graham released the following response on Monday morning:

“I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor. To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy. I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory. Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals: I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do. Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague.”

