WATCH LIVE: Richland County sheriff gives update on case involving shooting death of 14-year-old

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28.
By Marcus Flowers and Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) are investigating after a teenager was found dead after a shooting in Richland County.

According to an RCSD, the shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, on the 200 block of Springtree Drive near a Shell gas station.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, deputies said they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound lying on the side of the road.

Detectives said the teenager was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Leon Lott will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. at RCSD headquarters to share new information.

You can watch the livestream here or on our YouTube page.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can send a tip to Crime Stoppers or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Deputies say tips can remain anonymous.

