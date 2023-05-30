Deputies looking for NC man who went missing while traveling to Upstate

Ryan Van Tassel
Ryan Van Tassel(Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said a man went missing while traveling to South Carolina.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Ryan Van Tassel was last seen on Sunday, May 28 around 10 a.m. leaving his home in Rutherford County. He was supposed to be traveling to Chesnee, SC but did not arrive and has not returned home.

Tassel is described as five foot nine and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, possibly a white t-shirt and blue tractor supply hat.

Deputies said Tassel might be driving a 2016 silver Jeep Wrangler with a Colorado license plate.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Ryan Van Tassel, please contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911.

MORE NEWS: NC man pleads guilty to highest level of fentanyl drug trafficking

