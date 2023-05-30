Experience overseas for Upstate veteran shared through documentary

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Army Veteran, David Waterhouse, did six deployments overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I had a lot of experiences over there. A lot of memorable things that we did,” he said.

When Waterhouse returned home, he started sharing stories from his time overseas with his then-neighbor Sean Spencer.

“People don’t know what actually goes into serving this country,” Waterhouse said.

That was in 2008.

“For them, I think it’s an eye-opening experience to just be like, okay, our boys go overseas, they’re tasked with difficult things, difficult missions. And you know that carries, that weight stays with,” said Waterhouse.

“Giving any kind of awareness to that is definitely our goal,” added Spencer.

Spencer runs Studio No. 237, a film production company.

The two teamed up to document Waterhouse’s story over a decade after those first conversations.

For Waterhouse, putting his experience on the record was a way to tell his three kids what he went through.

“We wanted to put it together so they could understand why I was a little bit different than their friends’ dads,” he said.

‘RANGER’ tells the story of Waterhouse and the 2nd Ranger Battalion Charlie Company.

The good, bad, and ugly.

“That’s definitely what I’ve tried to put into these films is that personal, intimate touch to where you feel like you’re with this person and you’re listening to this story,” explained Spencer.

Years of pictures and moments were turned into the nearly two-hour-long documentary, which was honored with several awards at multiple film festivals.

For Waterhouse, his story is the same as many.

“I was fortunate enough to be given a platform, and I take that as my obligation to speak for guys who don’t have that platform and just let them know we’re all in this together,” said Waterhouse.

RANGER is available on Amazon Prime.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Landrum
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
generic crash
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Rick Chow was charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old boy Monday.
Columbia convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Clemson hosts regional
Three SC teams to host regionals in NCAA baseball tournament
Swimming Safety
Two Charged After Churches Vandalized
'RANGER' shares story of local veteran
'RANGER' documentary