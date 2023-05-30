Experience overseas for Upstate veteran shared through documentary

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Army Veteran, David Waterhouse, did six deployments overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I had a lot of experiences over there. A lot of memorable things that we did,” he said.

When Waterhouse returned home, he started sharing stories from his time overseas with his then-neighbor Sean Spencer.

“People don’t know what actually goes into serving this country,” Waterhouse said.

That was in 2008.

“For them, I think it’s an eye-opening experience to just be like, okay, our boys go overseas, they’re tasked with difficult things, difficult missions. And you know that carries, that weight stays with,” said Waterhouse.

“Giving any kind of awareness to that is definitely our goal,” added Spencer.

Spencer runs Studio No. 237, a film production company.

The two teamed up to document Waterhouse’s story over a decade after those first conversations.

For Waterhouse, putting his experience on the record was a way to tell his three kids what he went through.

“We wanted to put it together so they could understand why I was a little bit different than their friends’ dads,” he said.

‘RANGER’ tells the story of Waterhouse and the 2nd Ranger Battalion Charlie Company.

The good, bad, and ugly.

“That’s definitely what I’ve tried to put into these films is that personal, intimate touch to where you feel like you’re with this person and you’re listening to this story,” explained Spencer.

Years of pictures and moments were turned into the nearly two-hour-long documentary, which was honored with several awards at multiple film festivals.

For Waterhouse, his story is the same as many.

“I was fortunate enough to be given a platform, and I take that as my obligation to speak for guys who don’t have that platform and just let them know we’re all in this together,” said Waterhouse.

RANGER is available on Amazon Prime.

