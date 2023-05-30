Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly officer-involved shooting in Landrum
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash
Cedar Grove Baptist Church is one of the four churches that was vandalized in Laurens County on...
‘Our church family is devastated:’4 churches vandalized in Laurens Co., church members speak out
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC

Latest News

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown in this undated photo.
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist...
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Facing backlash, McCarthy hunts for GOP votes for debt limit deal in time to prevent US default
FILE - Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 4 children from El Paso, Texas
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women,...
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules