Gradually warming this week
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gradually warming as we head into June with just a small chance for rain.
First Alert Headlines
- Partly cloudy and warmer for Memorial Day
- Spotty shower possible through mid-week
- Gradually warming into June
For the last few days of May, temperatures gradually climb into the mid-upper 70s. The first day of June takes temperatures to near normal with highs in the low 80s in the Upstate to the mid 70s in the mountains. There is a small chance for isolated showers each day, but overall its a quite week with partly cloudy skies each day.
Drier and warmer weather continues into the weekend, for now. Highs are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.
