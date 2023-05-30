Gradually warming this week

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Memorial Day forecast.
By Katherine Noel and Chrissy Kohler
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gradually warming as we head into June with just a small chance for rain.

First Alert Headlines

  • Partly cloudy and warmer for Memorial Day
  • Spotty shower possible through mid-week
  • Gradually warming into June

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

For the last few days of May, temperatures gradually climb into the mid-upper 70s. The first day of June takes temperatures to near normal with highs in the low 80s in the Upstate to the mid 70s in the mountains. There is a small chance for isolated showers each day, but overall its a quite week with partly cloudy skies each day.

Gradually warming with partly cloudy skies
Gradually warming with partly cloudy skies(Fox Carolina)

Drier and warmer weather continues into the weekend, for now. Highs are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Landrum
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.
Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT

Latest News

Drier and warmer for Memorial Day
Partly cloudy and warmer
Drier, warmer and more sun for Memorial Day
Chrissy's Sunday night forecast
WHNS May 28 weather
Rain dying down, drier for Memorial Day