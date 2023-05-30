Gradually warming this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gradually warming as we head into June with just a small chance for rain.

First Alert Headlines

Partly cloudy and warmer for Memorial Day

Spotty shower possible through mid-week

Gradually warming into June

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

For the last few days of May, temperatures gradually climb into the mid-upper 70s. The first day of June takes temperatures to near normal with highs in the low 80s in the Upstate to the mid 70s in the mountains. There is a small chance for isolated showers each day, but overall its a quite week with partly cloudy skies each day.

Gradually warming with partly cloudy skies (Fox Carolina)

Drier and warmer weather continues into the weekend, for now. Highs are expected to rise into the low-to-mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.