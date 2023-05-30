Greer officer taken to hospital following Friday night crash

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department confirmed that an officer was involved in a crash on Friday, May 26.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. along E. Wade Hampton Boulevard near Lister Road.

According to officials, the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash and later released. Officials didn’t release any information about the other vehicle involved in the collision.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

