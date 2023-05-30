Greer officer taken to hospital following Friday night crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department confirmed that an officer was involved in a crash on Friday, May 26.

Officials said the crash happened around 9:00 p.m. along E. Wade Hampton Boulevard near Lister Road.

According to officials, the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash and later released. Officials didn’t release any information about the other vehicle involved in the collision.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artist Paul Cauthen performs at the Dylan Fest at Ryman Auditorium on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in...
Singer-songwriter arrested while on tour in SC
Greenville police are looking for these suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in...
Greenville Police looking for suspects accused of shoplifting over $10K in merchandise
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Landrum
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Greenville County Schools
Carolina High School staff member placed on administrative leave following assault charge
The scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Augusta Street in Greenville.
Husband of woman killed in 2021 hit-and-run sues city of Greenville, SCDOT

Latest News

What is the best way to see the northern lights
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments
Cedar Grove Baptist Church is one of the four churches that was vandalized in Laurens County on...
‘Our church family is devastated:’4 churches vandalized in Laurens Co.
Church vandalism suspects appear in bond court