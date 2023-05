High school graduation ceremonies kick off in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school graduation ceremonies for Greenville County kick off Tuesday which means drivers are likely to see extra crowds around downtown Greenville.

Students will be walking across the stage at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and at Furman University’s Timmons Arena.

Here’s a look at the graduation ceremonies:

Tuesday, May 30 8 a.m. - Hillcrest High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 8 a.m. - Berea High Graduation at Timmons Arena, Furman University 11:30 a.m. - J.L. Mann High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 11:30 a.m. - Blue Ridge High Graduation at Timmons Arena, Furman University 3:30 p.m. - Greer High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3:30 p.m. - Carolina High Graduation at Timmons Arena, Furman University

Wednesday, May 31 8 a.m. - Riverside High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 8 a.m. - Southside High Graduation at Timmons Arena, Furman University 11:30 a.m. - Woodmont High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 11:30 a.m. - Travelers Rest High Graduation at Timmons Arena, Furman University 3:30 p.m. - Mauldin High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 6 p.m. - Greenville Early College Graduation at Hartness Pavilion, Furman University

Thursday, June 1 8 a.m. - Wade Hampton High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 11:30 a.m. - Eastside High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 3:30 p.m. - Greenville High Graduation at Bon Secours Wellness Arena 5:30 p.m. - Lifelong Learning at Greenville Technical College, SSC Auditorium



All 14 traditional high school graduations will be livestreamed here.

