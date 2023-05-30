Investigation underway after 26-year-old found dead near Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was found dead near Seneca Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the victim was found near Wells Highway and Porche Lane.

According to the Coroner’s Office, they believe the woman’s death happened sometime Monday evening. They added that the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case as a homicide.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.