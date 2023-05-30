Man accused of robbing at least three banks, suspected in two other robberies

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in connection with a Salisbury bank robbery now has warrants issued for his arrest related to a bank robbery in Belmont and another the next day in Statesville.

The Belmont Police Department announced Tuesday that Kelvin Wayne Simmons is the suspect in Saturday’s robbery of Woodforest National Bank on Hawley Avenue.

He allegedly passed a note demanding money and then left in a dark blue SUV.

Around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, he allegedly handed a note to a teller at the First Horizon Bank on East Broad Street saying he had a gun and demanded money. Police say he then drove off in a 2013 Hyundai Sante Fe with a North Carolina license plate reading TMR-8978.

Salisbury police say he may be behind robberies last week in Kannapolis and Mooresville.

Footage of Kevin (Kelvin) Simmons taken from a recent bank robbery in Mooresville. (Mooresville Police Department)

He also faced charges for robbing a bank in Stanly County and causing a lockdown at Pfeiffer University.

Anyone with information can call either the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333, the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792, or the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

