NC man pleads guilty to highest level of fentanyl drug trafficking

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Hendersonville pled guilty to the highest level of fentanyl drug trafficking in North Carolina on May 23.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, in early Jan. 2022, the Henderson County Drug Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics around a home that was extremely close to the Hendersonville YMCA. Detectives were able to determine that 24-year-old Treyveon Marquis McClure as one of the leaders.

Deputies said on April 20, 2022, deputies from the Crime Suppression Unit made a traffic stop on a white Dodge Charger being driven by McClure. While attempting to arrest him, McClure broke away and attempted to run down Highway I-26.

After catching up to McClure and attempting to restrain him, deputies said they saw him throw a plastic bag of white powdery substance suspected to be an illegal narcotic onto the side of the highway. The bag was retrieved and determined to be 110 grams of fentanyl

“The defendant will have the next 18-23 years in prison to ponder his ill-fated decision to poison the streets of Henderson County and beyond with illicit drugs,” said the Sheriff’s Office.

