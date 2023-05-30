New dog park coming to downtown Travelers Rest
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dog lovers will soon have a new spot to take their four-legged friends in Travelers Rest.
The Greater Travelers Rest Chamber of Commerce said a ribbon-cutting is planned for June 6 for the grand opening of the city’s first downtown dog park on Pinestone Drive.
The event will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The city said vendors include Dogtopia, Penguins Snoballs and Lowe’s Hot Dog Cart.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.