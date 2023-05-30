Stores reportedly selling e-cigarettes to underage customers in Greenwood

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating complaints that stores are reportedly selling e-cigarette products to underaged customers in Greenwood County.

Officials said these products were found with minors in schools and throughout the community.

According to officials, deputies have been investigating these reports and have charged employees at multiple locations. They added that as this issue arises, deputies will continue to investigate.

Deputies explained that state section codes (16-17-500, 16-17-501, and 16-17-502) and the T21 federal bill increased the minimum age of purchase for these products to 21.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

