Strawberry moon rises this Saturday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our next full moon will be on Saturday night. It won’t look red, but it is called the “Strawberry Moon”.

The name Strawberry Moon came from Native American tribes, as they spent much of the month of June harvesting ripe strawberries.

It has also been deemed the “Berries Ripen Moon” and “Green Corn Moon”. It will not be a Supermoon, but should still be beautiful in the skies as it becomes completely full at 11:41 pm Saturday.

