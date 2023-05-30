Sunnier and warmer days ahead, with a few showers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Our weather is on the mend after a Fall-like stumble over the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Gradually warming this week

Spotty shower possible each afternoon

Cold front brings minor changes for the weekend

After a rough start weatherwise over Memorial day weekend, we got things on the mend for the holiday itself. That’s a trend we will slowly build on through the remainder of the week. With high pressure parked over central Tennessee, morning clouds and patchy drizzle will give way to increasing sunshine this afternoon. However, with the weekend storm still weakening off the coast of Virginia, northeasterly winds will help to coax some spotty showers into the region.

Afternoon Forecast, Tuesday (WHNS)

Sunshine will win the battle overall, but it will be a good idea to have an umbrella on standby just in case if you’ll be doing anything outside. Highs will check in a bit below average again, but still pleasant. We’ll hit the middle and upper 70s this afternoon, with an ENE wind at 5-10 mph.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Tuesday (WHNS)

Clouds will settle back in overnight as the moist air off the Atlantic cools off. These could also produce some isolated showers, and could also develop into some patchy dense fog again by daybreak. Lows will settle in the mid 50s to around 60.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Wednesday (WHNS)

Take everything we just laid out, and put it on repeat for the rest of the abbreviated work week. Wednesday through Friday will feature the same cycle of morning clouds and fog, giving way to afternoon sun and spotty showers. Highs will continue a steady upward trend, eventually reaching the low to mid 80s by Friday and into the weekend. The only small difference is that Friday will likely feature a bit more cloud cover throughout the day.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

As has been the trend this year, we won’t be completely free of the chance for some rain this weekend. Fortunately, we are not looking at anything remotely like what we dealt with last weekend. Saturday actually ditches the chance for showers entirely, treating us to mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s. Sunday will see a very small dip in temperatures, with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Either way, it’s looking much more favorable for outdoor plans this time around!

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

