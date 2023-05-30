Driver wearing ski mask arrested after crashing into parked car near elementary school

Whitehall Elementary School was placed on secure hold during the incident
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An elementary school was placed on a secure hold after a suspect crashed into a parked car trying to escape from police on Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on I-85 when a driver, wearing a ski mask, was traveling up to more than 120 miles.

A chase started, but as soon as the driver reached Clemson Boulevard the deputy stopped chasing them, deputies said.

Later, the suspect was spotted at a nearby QuikTrip, but managed to get away from deputies.

The Sheriff’s Office said he began driving recklessly again along Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Whitehall Elementary School, and ended up hitting a parked car head on.

However, the victim sustained minor injuries.

Anderson County School District 5 said the school was placed on lockdown, which was later changed to a secure hold and the suspect was arrested.

The secure hold has since been lifted and school dismissal will happen at the normal time, but law enforcement will still be in the area.

At this time, deputies have not released the name or charges of the suspect.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more.

