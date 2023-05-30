Upstate firefighter in ICU following motorcycle accident

Michael Phillips
Michael Phillips(Town of Williamston)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The West Fire Department said a Town of Williamston employee and volunteer fireman is in the ICU recovering following a motorcycle wreck on May 22.

Town officials said as of May 30, Michael Phillips remains in the ICU a week later but is in stable condition. Although mostly sedated, he has been able to respond to voices.

Officials said Phillips has suffered severe head trauma and the next few days will be critical in determining the extent of his injuries

“It is clear that Michael has a long road to recovery ahead of him,” said officials.

On Saturday June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., the West Pelzer Fire Department will join forces with surrounding departments to host a boot drive at two locations. They will be at the red light in front of Food Lion in Pelzer and also the red light in front of Hardee’s in Williamston.

Officials asked the public to also remember Phillip’s family, especially his wife, Leticia and their three children, Ethan, Bentley and Haddalynn.

“His family and the town covets your prayers and requests that everyone continue to pray fervently for healing,” said officials.

