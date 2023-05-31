Company expansion in Easley to create new jobs

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A manufacturing plant in Pickens County announced on Wednesday that they are expanding operations.

Sulzer Pumps Solutions Inc. said they are investing $5.3 million in new product lines at their plant on Ahlstrom Way in Easley.

The company manufactures pumps for pulp and paper processing, biofuels production, clean water systems and wastewater treatment.

The expansion will create 25 new jobs. If you’re interested in applying, visit the company’s careers page.

