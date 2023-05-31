FOLLOW UP: Greenville plans on using tourism taxes to create workforce housing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last week the governor signed a new bill into law that will allow cities to use tax dollars for creating affordable housing. Greenville’s housing market is hot for newcomers, but many of the people who’ve lived here for years are struggling to find housing within their price range.

It’s a problem across the state—which is why lawmakers hope this bill makes an impact. The parks, zoo, trails, and beauty, little things that make Greenville, Greenville are funded through taxes paid by you and tourists. And now—

“This is just another tool in our toolkit to help with our housing needs,” said Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe.

State lawmakers passed a Bi-Partisan bill allowing cities to use tourism taxes for affordable housing. Specifically pulling from the Accommodations Tax which is paid when you buy a hotel room.

“We cannot have this wonderful downtown that we have without the support of the hospitality industry and to have a workforce they have to have a place to live,” said Dowe.

Dowe says the bill was born after lawmakers saw an urgent need for hospitality workers.

It’s aimed to create housing at their income level. About 80% AMI—or a salary around $47,000 a year for a single person, $68,000 for a household of 4. She says creating workforce housing leaves more options open for people with lower incomes as well.

“It helps address our gentrification concerns. It helps address our concerns with people experiencing homelessness. It helps us get housing for veterans,” she explained.

Out of an expected $2.1 million dollars in tax revenue, Greenville has allocated $900,000. Add that on to what they already give, that makes $3.4 million in housing investment, plus donated land parcels.

“We’re looking at all the parcels that are owned by the city to determine are there parcels that can be used with our private partners who are in the development space for affordable housing,” said Dowe.

Dowe says pulling from the Accommodations Tax won’t impact the other things it pays for like events and public art, because tourism dollars are up.

“Critically important, I don’t see those as being negatively affected by this at all,” she said.

Now that the bill has passed, Dowe says she would like to see the city use this consistently as a stream of revenue for housing. They’re planning now for exactly what projects the revenue will help fund.

City Council will vote to approve the FY 2024 budget at next week’s meeting.

