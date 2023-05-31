Governor sending SC National Guard troops to border

National Guard soldiers
National Guard soldiers(Source: U.S. National Guard / Chazz Kibler / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster announced on Wednesday that he is sending troopers with the South Carolina National Guard to the southern U.S. border.

On May 22, McMaster attended an border security briefing along with eight other governors. Texas Governor Greg Abbott also requested help at the border.

“At the request of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, I have directed the deployment of South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas to help hold the line on the Southern border, " McMaster said. “The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals, and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison.”

The mission is currently in the planning phase so the exact number of troops being deployed from S.C. has not yet been finalized. McMaster’s office said they expect troops to be deployed by July 1.

