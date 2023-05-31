Greenville brewery to close after years in business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Brewery 85 announced that they are planning on closing for good this week after a decade in business.

The brewery announced the news in a post shared on social media Tuesday afternoon. They shared the following statement as part of the post.

“We’ve had a lot of fun and shared some amazing times with y’all over the past decade. We are so lucky to have experienced the journey of Brewery 85 with Greenville. We made some amazing beer, met some great people, and had a lot of fun. Thank you to everyone that made our dream possible. This will be the last week to come visit our brewery and taproom. Auf Wiedersen, y’all!”

Brewery 85 is located along Whitlee Court in Greenville.

