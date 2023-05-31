Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty to be laid to rest

Funeral service May 31, 2023 at 201 Lake Murray Boulevard at 2:00 p.m.
Funeral service May 31, 2023 at 201 Lake Murray Boulevard at 2:00 p.m.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Firefighter James Michael Muller is being honored with a procession followed by a funeral service.

The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at...
The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Irmo Fire District (IFD) said a small procession will transport Firefighter Muller to the church.

According to IFD, only Muller’s family, IFD, and law enforcement agencies providing escort will be in the procession. IFD added procession will also include IFD’s Engine 171, which is the truck Muller was assigned to.

The route will be from Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel to Riverland Hills Baptist Church.

Firefighter James Muller will be honored with a procession prior to a funeral service.
Firefighter James Muller will be honored with a procession prior to a funeral service.

“The community is welcome to stand-along in a safe location along the procession route to pay their respects,” IFD said.

IFD also asked on behalf of Muller’s family for all non-firefighter personnel attending the funeral to wear colorful attire instead of black in tribute to Muller and his family.

You can watch the procession and the funeral here or on our YouTube page.

Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday in honor of Muller.

