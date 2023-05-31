When and where to watch first games of Clemson, USC football season

Clemson and USC
Clemson and USC(USC and Clemson's logos)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The ACC and SEC released information about game times and the networks that will air the first games of the football season for Clemson and the University of South Carolina.

Clemson will open the season at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 4 when the Tigers travel to face Duke on ESPN. Clemson will then host consecutive home games at Memorial Stadium, first facing Charleston Southern at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9, and welcoming Florida Atlantic at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 16. Both of the home games will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

South Carolina will open the season at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 2, by taking on the North Carolina Tar Heels. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be televised on ABC.

The Gamecocks’ home opener is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, when the Furman Paladins make their way to Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET and the contest will be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.

