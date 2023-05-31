LIVE: Law enforcement responds to officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A large law enforcement presence is investigating an incident in a Spartanburg neighborhood.

Dispatchers said authorities were called to Belmarc Drive. Details have not yet been released about the incident, but a spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed SLED agents have been called to an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg.

Officers with Spartanburg Police Department are on scene, including police with bullet-proof vests. The roadway is partially blocked in the area of Belmarc Drive.

A home is taped off.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Delgado, Jr.
Suspect charged after 26-year-old found dead near Seneca
Cedar Grove Baptist Church is one of the four churches that was vandalized in Laurens County on...
‘Our church family is devastated:’4 churches vandalized in Laurens Co., church members speak out
Michael Phillips
Upstate firefighter in ICU following motorcycle accident
Police chase
Driver wearing ski mask identified after crashing near elementary school
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash

Latest News

National Guard soldiers
Governor sending SC National Guard troops to border
Legal Lockdown: School officer stands trial
Generic graphic
Company expansion in Easley to create new jobs
Jacques Valentine was arrested in Virginia and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting...
Man charged more than a year after Anderson drive-by shooting