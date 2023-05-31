Man charged more than a year after Anderson drive-by shooting

Jacques Valentine was arrested in Virginia and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting...
Jacques Valentine was arrested in Virginia and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Anderson in 2021.(Anderson PD)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was arrested in Virginia this month in connection with a drive-by shooting in Anderson that has been under investigation for more than a year.

Police were called to a home on Fleming Drive in December 2021. A woman called to report that someone had been banging on her door and her home had recently been “shot up.”

Officers found six bullet holes in the house and 9mm shell casings nearby.

During their investigation, police identified Jacques Terrell Valentine as a person of interest. On May 18 he was detained in Hanover, Virginia.

He will be extradited back to the Upstate to face charges for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

