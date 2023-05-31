New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights

Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey so pilots...
Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press and NICK PERRY Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand’s national airline is asking passengers to step on the scales before they board international flights.

Air New Zealand says it wants to weigh 10,000 passengers during a monthlong survey so pilots can better know the weight and balance of their planes before takeoff.

But the numbers from the scales won’t be flashing up for all to see. There will be no visible display anywhere, the airline promised, and the weigh-in data will remain anonymous even to airline staff.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft — from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold,” said Alastair James, a load control improvement specialist for the airline, in a statement. “For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

Indeed the numbers are required by the nation’s industry watchdog, the Civil Aviation Authority.

Under the authority’s rules, airlines have various options to estimate passenger weight. One option is to periodically carry out surveys like Air New Zealand is doing to establish an average weight. Another option is to accept a standard weight set by the authority.

Currently, the authority’s designated weight for people 13 and over is 86 kilograms (190 pounds), which includes carry-on luggage. The authority last changed the average passenger weight in 2004, increasing it from 77 kilograms (170 pounds).

Health statistics show New Zealanders are becoming heavier. The latest national health survey put the adult obesity rate at 34%, up from 31% a year earlier. Childhood obesity rates increased to 13%, up from 10% a year earlier.

Customers on Air New Zealand domestic flights were asked to weigh in a couple of years ago.

James said there was nothing for passengers to fear by stepping on the scales.

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time,” he said.

The airline said the survey began this week and will run through July 2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Delgado, Jr.
Suspect charged after 26-year-old found dead near Seneca
Cedar Grove Baptist Church is one of the four churches that was vandalized in Laurens County on...
‘Our church family is devastated:’4 churches vandalized in Laurens Co., church members speak out
Michael Phillips
Upstate firefighter in ICU following motorcycle accident
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash
Ryan Van Tassel
Deputies looking for NC man who went missing while traveling to Upstate

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden, McCarthy scramble for support ahead of House debt ceiling vote
Anderson police officer buys shoes for man in need
Police say an 11-month-old girl died after she was left in a hot car for about three hours...
Baby dies in hot car while parents attend church, police say
Police: Baby dies after parents leave her in car to go to church