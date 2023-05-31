Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Daniel Kellan Mayfield(Greenwood County Sherriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said a youth pastor admitted to videotaping a woman while she was in the shower on Saturday.

According to an incident report, a woman told deputies she was showering at her mother’s house when she saw a light outside the bathroom window. When she went to look, she said she saw 35-year-old Daniel Kellan Mayfield standing in the backyard alone.

The woman and her sister told deputies they confronted Mayfield about the incident to which he initially denied. He then admitted to taking a video of her while she was showering and gave her the phone to look at the video, according tot he report.

Deputies were contacted and responded to Mayfield’s home to speak with him. After admitting to law enforcement, he was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center and charged with voyeurism.

First Baptist Gowensville, which is located in Greenville County, confirmed that Mayfield was employed with the church as a student pastor.

He was fired from the church on the day of his arrest.

