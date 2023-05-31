Spotty showers possible, drier and warmer days ahead

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we look toward June, temperatures climb back into the 80s with small rain chances each afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

Gradual warming continues

Spotty afternoon showers today & Thursday

Cold front brings minor changes for the weekend

Clouds and patchy drizzle from this morning will gradually give way to increasing sunshine again this afternoon. High pressure sitting over Tennessee and the lingering weekend storm off the coast of North Carolina will continue to fight for control over our weather, so we won’t be able to completely rule out a few spotty afternoon showers. The chance will be greatest across the mountains, but folks upstate shouldn’t write the shower possibility off entirely. Highs will round out the month of May a touch below average again, but comfortable in the middle to upper 70s.

Afternoon Forecast, Wednesday (WHNS)

As with the past few nights, clouds will fill back in tonight as the moisture-laden Atlantic air cools off. More showers or patchy drizzle will be possible too, with lows dipping to the mid 50s to low 60s.

We’ll remain on the same cycle for Thursday, starting with clouds ad drizzle in the morning, followed by increasing afternoon sun and a few more spotty showers. Friday is now trending a it sunnier overall, and while the chance of a spotty shower will linger for the mountains, locations upstate and in northeastern Georgia look to remain dry. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s both days.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

As has been the trend this year, we won’t be completely free of the chance for some rain this weekend. Fortunately, we are not looking at anything remotely like what we dealt with last weekend. Saturday actually ditches the chance for rain entirely, treating us to mostly sunny skies with highs climbing into the low and mid 80s. Sunday see a small dip in temperatures to highs in the mid to upper 70s, with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Either way, it’s looking much more favorable for outdoor plans this time around!

A few showers and storms possible Sunday (Fox Carolina)

