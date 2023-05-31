Troopers searching for drivers from hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

Hit-and-run in Cherokee County
Hit-and-run in Cherokee County(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating after multiple people were injured during an alleged hit-and-run in Cherokee County.

Troopers said the collision happened Tuesday night around 9:00 p.m. along Hopewell Road near SC-5 in Cherokee County.

According to troopers, the driver was traveling east on Hopewell Road when they allegedly hit a moped and drove away without stopping. Troopers added that the moped riders sustained great bodily injuries during the crash.

Troopers believe the vehicle was a Nissan Versa from 2015-2019. The vehicle may also have damage on the passenger side and missing a mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can leave tips anonymously by calling Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC.

