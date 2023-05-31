Upstate program gives autistic adults a place to call their own

By Anna Arinder
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One Upstate apartment complex is now accepting applications for residents, but not just anyone can apply. It’s only for adults with autism.

The Mary Sunshine House sits just off the campus of Southern Wesleyan University in Central. It’s a collaboration with the school that gives autistic adults a place to live on their own.

Executive Director Brian Vickers said this is a first for the Upstate. The idea came about in 2018 when the school and program founders were looking to make an impact on the community and fill a need.

“We’ve got an incredible plan to build its own community. This is an opportunity for the residents to be enriched in their lives so that they have a purpose,” said Vickers.

The off-campus apartments are newly-renovated and will house ten residents starting July, with plans of expanding to forty-five.

Vickers said residents will feel a part of campus life, with the ability to take classes, attend chapel, eat in the cafeteria, attend sporting events, and so much more.

For safety, 24/7 lifestyle coaches will live on the property to help residents.

Mary Sunshine House applications are now open for residents and staff.

To apply, click here.

