Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in years, Irene Pool in Gaffney is filled with water and the sounds of summer.

The only public pool in the city opened back up for the first time since 2011.

“This has just been a blessing,” said Rhonda Hazle.

“It makes my heart flutter and smile because I see the big smile on their faces,” said Gaffney City Council Member Rosa Webber.

The filled pool is a sign of what was.

“I do remember driving by it and wondering what’s going on with that,” said Sierra Hamilton.

Irene Pool closed down in 2011 because of cracking in the walls.

“Before the pool was open, it would be very hard to swim. We’d try to go to friends’ and families’ houses, but we usually wouldn’t get time to swim any,” said Hamilton

After years of trying to get the pool back open with no luck, COVID relief money and donations helped renovate and reopen the pool.

“It’s been a long process and a long project,” said Webber.

The new Irene pool includes laps for swimming, a mushroom spray fountain, and a wading area. There’s also a splash pad on the other side of the fence.

“I’ve been begging my husband to get a pool, and we can’t, so we’re going to be coming here a lot,” said Alisha Francisco.

The pool is open Tuesday thru Sunday. Currently, entry is free, but it will soon cost three dollars.

