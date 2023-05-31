You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Cedar Grove Baptist Church is one of the four churches that was vandalized in Laurens County on...
‘Our church family is devastated:’4 churches vandalized in Laurens Co., church members speak out
Police chase
Driver wearing ski mask identified after crashing near elementary school
Michael Phillips
Upstate firefighter in ICU following motorcycle accident
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash
Coroner says phone, speed possibly factors in deadly Abbeville Co. crash

Latest News

FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022....
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
Mike Pence to launch campaign for president
President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question as he speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the...
House debt ceiling vote to avert default on track with Biden and McCarthy both confident of passage
SLED investigating following officer involved shooting in Spartanburg