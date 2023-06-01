2023 hurricane season forecast and impacts for the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 hurricane season is upon us and FOX Carolina First Alert Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent and First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler break down the forecast for this year in the “Weather or Not and to What Degree” podcast.

The good news is the season looks to quiet down from the last three active seasons.

We are heading into an El Nino pattern which typically leads to less active tropical seasons. The forecast looks to be average this year, but remember - it only takes one storm to mess up your day, week, or month, so you always need to be prepared.

In the episode, they also highlight a few of the changes the National Hurricane Center is making for the 2023 season so we can give you the earliest heads-up on when tropical weather may head our way.

