2023 hurricane season in South Carolina begins

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2023 hurricane season in South Carolina kicks off on June 1.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says they are predicting 12 to 17 named storms with five to nine becoming hurricanes and one to four that could become severe.

The 2022 Atlantic Season had 14 named storms, with two major hurricanes, Fiona and Ian. These two caused billions of dollars in damage and killed dozens of people.

This year, the first names up on the list are Arlene and Bret.

While many are hoping for a calmer summer after last year’s devastating storms, experts say now is the time to prepare:

Know your evacuation zone. South Carolina residents and visitors can learn about hurricane evacuation zones and their vulnerability to storm surge on South Carolina’s coast here

Make an emergency plan and discuss the plan with your family. Engage your family in making a plan so that everyone knows what to do and when to do it.

Prepare an emergency kit. Make sure you have nonperishable food, water, and a first aid kit handy. It is best to also collect important documents and keep them in one place for easy access in the event of an evacuation.

Review your insurance policy. As you make your preparations, review your insurance policy as it is important to know what your policy covers and what it excludes long before a severe weather event occurs. Review your policy with your agent to understand the coverage and exclusions.

Prepare your home and property. Develop a room-by-room inventory of your home. Take pictures, and write down items in each room. A home inventory checklist in available here

Hurricane season runs until November 30. Experts hurricane season is at its peak in September.

Click here to view South Carolina Emergency Management Department’s hurricane guide.

MORE NEWS: Stay up to date with FOX Carolina’s First Alert Weather App

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.