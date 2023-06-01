An Upstate woman shares her cancer journey

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “She is spunky,” said Lindsay Smith of his wife. “She has a lot of personality; she is a go getter most of the time.”

Julie Smith is a cancer fighter.

Five years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and her outlook on life changing in that instant.

“I was very fortunate in that there was a very targeted therapy for that particular kind of cancer,” Julie explained. “It was a very, very rigorous chemo.”

Rigorous to the point of having to be taken to the ER by ambulance three different times.

“The worst part was seeing how she felt leading up to the point where the ambulances came,” Lindsay remembered. “She just felt at times, horrendously bad.”

Linday is around for the ride, taking care of his wife.

“It’s your spouse-- the person you’ve spent most of your life with,” Lindsay said. “You do what you got to do. I’ve got to be there for her, and I need to be strong for her when she’s not able to be strong for herself.”

Julie, who loves to be around people, her kids and her pups, is thanking her support system for getting her through.

After treatment, radiation and reconstruction-- Julie was cancer-free.

“We won the war and now here’s another war,” Lindsay thought.

A few years later during her checkup something changed.

“I went in for a regular visit with my oncologist and my hemoglobin had dropped drastically,” Julie explained.

A bone biopsy revealed multiple myeloma.

“We did everything we could do, and we were successful,” Lindsay said. “Instead of a reward, here comes another one.”

The diagnosis was devastating.

“As I was learning [about the cancer], I realized life as I knew it before is over,” said Julie.

Forcing Julie to take a step back from her passions, like gardening.

“There is no cure for multiple myeloma at this time, but there are lots and lots of treatments,” Julie explained.

Instead of being down in the dumps, Julie fights on. Going through immunotherapy and chemo.

“Last September I had a stem cell transplant... I am in partial remission now,” Julie added.

She keeps her head up high.

“A frog can only go forward; frogs can’t go backwards,” Julie said of the mentality she carries through treatment. “They can’t turn around and go the other way.”

“She manages to remain a great mom, a soon to be grandmom... she has her down moments, but most of the time she’s up and at ‘em,” said Lindsay.

While Julie isn’t cancer-free, she is ready to celebrate Cancer Survivors Day.

“I think it’s important to see that you are not alone. That you are a part of a bigger community,” Julie mentioned.

She says the day isn’t just about those who were sick, but also their loved ones.

“I feel like my husband Lindsay is a survivor because it had a big impact on his life, and I think in many ways going through cancer treatment is harder on your loved ones than it is for the patient.”

“There are no mileposts along the way, it’s a continuous journey,” said Lindsay. “We know that she will always have this and at the same time-- we’re not alone.”

As for her spunky personality? It’s still there more than ever.

“You just have to realize that life goes on,” said Julie. “We’re going to have a granddaughter in two weeks and we’re looking forward to that.”

Appreciating the milestones, Julie continues to fight.

National Cancer Survivors Day is the first Sunday in June.

This year you can celebrate in Greenville at the Cancer Survivors Park June 4 from 10am until 2pm. For more information, click here.

