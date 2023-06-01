Award-winning country music singer to headline Celebrate Anderson

Martina McBride performs Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Martina McBride performs Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Anderson announced that an award-winning country music singer is headlining this year’s Celebrate Anderson Weekend.

On Labor Day Weekend, the city will host its annual three-day event which includes food trucks, vendors, and hot air balloons. Singer-songwriter Martina McBride will headline the outdoor concert, the largest in the community, on Sep. 3.

McBride has won numerous Country Music Association awards and is a 14-time Grammy Award nominee.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Spartanburg
1 dead following shootout involving officers in Spartanburg, SLED investigating
Irene Pool in Gaffney is back open for the first time since 2011
Upstate public pool reopens more than a decade after originally closing
David Delgado, Jr.
Blood in home, missing persons investigation leads to Seneca woman’s body
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Report: Upstate youth pastor admits to videoing woman in shower
Deadly crash in Anderson County
Driver dies after crashing off roadway in Anderson County

Latest News

Christopher Tyler Eversole
Upstate man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman 3 times charged
Suspect in custody after barricading himself near nursing home
Police: Teen with Airsoft rifle led to active shooter calls in Anderson
Woman killed in tractor accident
Coroner: Wife trapped, husband run over while fixing tractor in Inman
generic crash
SCHP: Pedestrian ticketed after stepping in front City of Clemson vehicle
Prayer vigil held Spartanburg Co. deputy’s son battling brain tumor
Prayer vigil held Spartanburg Co. deputy’s son battling brain tumor