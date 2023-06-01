Award-winning country music singer to headline Celebrate Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Anderson announced that an award-winning country music singer is headlining this year’s Celebrate Anderson Weekend.

On Labor Day Weekend, the city will host its annual three-day event which includes food trucks, vendors, and hot air balloons. Singer-songwriter Martina McBride will headline the outdoor concert, the largest in the community, on Sep. 3.

McBride has won numerous Country Music Association awards and is a 14-time Grammy Award nominee.

